Storm Hits Philippines Leaving 26 Killed, Thousands Stranded

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Philippines is considered to be “the most exposed country in the world to tropical storms.”

According to Philippine officials, at least 26 people have been killed as a result of landslides triggered by Tropical Storm Kai-Tak, while thousands of Filipinos who were heading home for Christmas have reportedly been stranded, Sputnik reported.

“We have recovered the bodies,” a provincial disaster risk reduction and management officer of the central Philippine island of Biliran told AFP.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency