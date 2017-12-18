Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Storm Hits Philippines Leaving 26 Killed, Thousands Stranded

Map of Philippines
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Philippines is considered to be “the most exposed country in the world to tropical storms.”

According to Philippine officials, at least 26 people have been killed as a result of landslides triggered by Tropical Storm Kai-Tak, while thousands of Filipinos who were heading home for Christmas have reportedly been stranded, Sputnik reported.

“We have recovered the bodies,” a provincial disaster risk reduction and management officer of the central Philippine island of Biliran told AFP.

