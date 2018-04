BANGKOK, 3rd April 2018 (NNT) – The Ministry of Culture has invited Thais to wear traditional Thai clothing to gain free access to all historical parks during the Thai Heritage Preservation Week until this Sunday.

Culture Minister Vira Rojpojchanarat said April 2nd was first observed as Thai Heritage Preservation Day in 1985 to honor Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand