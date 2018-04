BANGKOK — Junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha and his cabinet are set to visit the tumultuous province of Pattani tomorrow.

Prayuth’s trip comes a week after a reported rupture between the military and its peace negotiators in the southernmost region. The head of the dialogue team said the visit has nothing to do with the alleged spat.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English