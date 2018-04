A 35-year-old resident of Singha Nakorn district of Songkhla province was arrested on Tuesday (Apr 3) for arms trafficking after two submachine guns and 4,500 rounds of ammunition were found hidden in his pickup truck.

Chakkaphan Nutkong was waved down for search at a security checkpoint on Satun-Rattapbum road in Kuan Kalong district of Satun when he acted suspeciously while driving his pickup truck near the checkpoint.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS