A 28-year-old Vietnamese exchange student reporting missing after a fire broke out at an apartment block in Phaya Thai district where she was living has been found at Ramathibhodi Hospital.

JS 100 traffic radio station was alerted by a Chulalongkorn University official that Anhthi Vanngo was missing after the fire at Rachathevi Apartment was put out. The student was attending in a post graduate course at the university’s Faculty of Science.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation