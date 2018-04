Three people died and over 60 were injured in a predawn fire that broke out at a 14-storey and 180-room apartment building on Phetchaburi road in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district on Tuesday (April 3).

The fire happened at about 3am on the fifth floor of the Ratchathewi Apartment with over 300 residents on Soi Phetchaburi 18 off Phetchaburi road.

By Thai PBS