BANGKOK — A monk is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest Wednesday morning by a young man he met on a train.

Phra Premchai was stabbed by his unidentified assailant at about 5:30am at a train station on Kamphaeng Phet Road in the capital district of Chatuchak after exiting the train. A good samaritan rushed Premchai to the police, who took him to the hospital.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English