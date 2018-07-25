Limits set on number of SIM cards individuals can buy





The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission has decided to impose a cap on the number of SIM cards that each individual subscriber can buy.

NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tanthasit said that under the new measure endorsed by the regulator, each individual subscriber can buy a maximum of five SIM cards from each of the mobile phone service providers.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

