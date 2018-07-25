Rueso District in Narathiwat
South

Four poachers injured in Narathiwat ambush

By TN / July 25, 2018

Four Buddhist poachers were injured in an ambush by Muslim insurgents in Narathiwat’s Sungai Padi district Wednesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened near a mosque in Ban Kampong Buenae at 6pm when the Buddhist villagers were returning home after hunting wild boar on a nearby mountain.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close