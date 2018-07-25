Thai man and two kids knocked off motorcycle by Russian at Pattaya intersection

A Thai father and two children were injured when they were knocked off their motorcycle in the Jomtien area of Sukhumvit Road yesterday morning.
Hurt were Pornthep Phunark, 33, and his children who were riding pillion.
Full story: Thaivisa News
Thaivisa / Sanook
