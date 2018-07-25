Pattaya Soi 7
Thai man and two kids knocked off motorcycle by Russian at Pattaya intersection

By TN / July 25, 2018

A Thai father and two children were injured when they were knocked off their motorcycle in the Jomtien area of Sukhumvit Road yesterday morning.

Hurt were Pornthep Phunark, 33, and his children who were riding pillion.

