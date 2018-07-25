Motorist killed in Ayutthaya crash





A driver was killed when his car crashed into the rear of a 22-wheel trailer truck stopped at a red light in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district early Thursday morning.

Pol Capt Panya Amartsena, deputy inspector of Bang Pa-in police station, said the accident happened at 4.30am at the Ua Arthorn Ban Srang Intersection on the Wang Noi-bound Rojana Road in Tambon Ban Srang.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

