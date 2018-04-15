Russian man robs currency exchange in Jomtien, brutally assaults female worker, Captured

This morning, April 14th 2018 at about 9:30AM a Russian man, suspected to be Mr. Nikolay Rybalov, robbed a currency exchange located at Jomtien Beach. He waited for a female employee to bring in change and brutally assaulted her, landing over a dozen punches to her head before fleeing with the bag of money. The bag of money contained roughly 1 million baht.

He was quickly identified based on the fact that despite wearing a mask he did not cover up his arm tattoos and his license plate on his motorbike, registered to him, which he drove away was captured on video.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News