Sunday, April 15, 2018
Home > North > Prachinburi: Dozing bus driver nearly kills dozens

Prachinburi: Dozing bus driver nearly kills dozens

Air Korat Scania Irizar buses at Nakhon Ratchasima bus station
TN North 0

PRACHIN BURI: Twenty-five passengers and their driver cheated death when the latter dozed off on a highway in Kabin Buri district Saturday on a trip back from Songkran holiday. No one was hurt but a passenger fainted.

The first-class, air-conditioned inter-provincial bus registered in Udon Thani province was on Highway 304 (Kabin Buri-Sri Mahaphot) in tambon Lad Takhian when the incident happened at about 6am. It was carrying 25 people back to work from the northeastern province of Udon Thani to Rayong in the East.

Full story: Bangkok Post

MANIT SANUBBOON
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Road in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai

Bag packed with drugs found on roadside in North

General election in Thailand

Two Chiang Rai villages under investigation for vote boycott

Apple iPhone smartphone

Woman injured after a smart phone in her pant accidentally caught fire

Leave a Reply