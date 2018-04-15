Prachinburi: Dozing bus driver nearly kills dozens

PRACHIN BURI: Twenty-five passengers and their driver cheated death when the latter dozed off on a highway in Kabin Buri district Saturday on a trip back from Songkran holiday. No one was hurt but a passenger fainted.

The first-class, air-conditioned inter-provincial bus registered in Udon Thani province was on Highway 304 (Kabin Buri-Sri Mahaphot) in tambon Lad Takhian when the incident happened at about 6am. It was carrying 25 people back to work from the northeastern province of Udon Thani to Rayong in the East.

Full story: Bangkok Post

MANIT SANUBBOON

BANGKOK POST