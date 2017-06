A Rayong-Nakhon Ratchasima bus’s tyre burst and caused it to flip on to its side in Prachin Buri province early Monday, injuring some of the 40 passengers onboard, police said.

Police said the accident happened at about 2am on Kabin Buri-Nakhon Ratchasima Road in Ban Sathaen village in tambon Nadee of Prachin Buri’s Nadee district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation