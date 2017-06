PATTAYA — At least two people were hospitalized Monday afternoon after a fire started in a nightclub in the Central Pattaya shopping mall, according to police.

Firemen had arrived at the scene and were trying to extinguish the blaze, Col. Apichai Krobpetch said.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English