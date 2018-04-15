Sunday, April 15, 2018
Home > Bangkok > Thai masseur accused of raping tourist

Thai masseur accused of raping tourist

Traditional Thai Massage
TN Bangkok 0

A 27-year-old Thai masseur was arrested early on Sunday for allegedly raping a Taiwanese tourist during an April 12 massage session at the shop in downtown Bangkok but the man claimed the sex was consensual and the customer even gave him a Bt100 tip.

Following news reports by Taiwanese media about the alleged rape on April 12 evening for which the victim lodged a police complaint on April 13 afternoon, Thong Lor police superintendent Pol Colonel Khajornpong Jitpakphum said the suspect Phuriwat Thienchai was summoned for questioning and to hear the charge.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thai opposition Red Shirts plans more protests

Breaking News

Pathum Thani: lone robber escaped with 14 kgs gold‏

Breaking News

Security guard wounded in grenade attack at King Power mall in Bangkok

Leave a Reply