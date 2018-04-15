Thai masseur accused of raping tourist

A 27-year-old Thai masseur was arrested early on Sunday for allegedly raping a Taiwanese tourist during an April 12 massage session at the shop in downtown Bangkok but the man claimed the sex was consensual and the customer even gave him a Bt100 tip.

Following news reports by Taiwanese media about the alleged rape on April 12 evening for which the victim lodged a police complaint on April 13 afternoon, Thong Lor police superintendent Pol Colonel Khajornpong Jitpakphum said the suspect Phuriwat Thienchai was summoned for questioning and to hear the charge.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation