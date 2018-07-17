Government Savings Bank (GSB) in Thailand
Teachers planning to default on loans warned of job losses

By TN / July 17, 2018

Teachers threatening to stop repaying loans from the Government Savings Bank are risking bankruptcy and disqualification from government service, deputy justice permanent secretary Tawatchai Thaikyo warned on Tuesday.

He was responding to the announcement by leaders of a network of professional teachers’ organisations meeting in Maha Sarakham on Saturday that their 450,000 members would stop paying off debts to the state-owned bank next month in protest at increasing interest rates.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KING-OUA LAOHONG
BANGKOK POST

Tags:

