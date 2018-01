A French national was arrested early on Sunday at a Bangkok hotel for allegedly stealing US$10,170 (about Bt330,000) cash belonging to an Egyptian tourist at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday night.

French national Rehalia Toufik, 33, was arrested at 3am and found to be in possession of the allegedly stolen cash amounting to $9,200, which he initially claimed belonged to him.

Full story: The Nation

By Suthinan Kongsin

The Nation