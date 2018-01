PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: A 10-wheel lorry went up in flames on Phetkasem Highway in Bang Saphan Noi district on Saturday night, causing about 2 million baht in damage.

Pol Capt Sam-ang Sukpat-anan, a Bang Saphan Noi police investigator, said the incident occurred at about 8pm at kilometre marker 414 on Phetkasem Highway near Ban Thung Sarisiat in tambon Sai Thong.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIWAT SATYAEM

BANGKOK POST