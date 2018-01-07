Sunday, January 7, 2018
Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce gives helping hand to Wat Krachang School in Ayutthaya

Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce in Ayuthaya
Members of the Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (MTCC) and Kelab Malaysia of Thailand (KMT), led by Dr. Hwee Khim Boo (left), MTCC Deputy Chairman and Mr. V. T. Ten (second from right), MTCC’s Director of CSR and President of KMT, recently handed over 21 computers, 4 printers and 20 workstations to Ms. Sunun Boonsak, Wat Krachang School’s Headmistress, to provide the underprivileged students opportunities to become computer literate and enter the digital age. The event took place at the school in Ayutthaya and was witnessed by Mr. Mohd Faizal Razali (right), Charge de Affairs of the Embassy of Malaysia.

Supporting the Wat Krachang School in Ayutthaya is an ongoing CSR project of the MTCC and KMT.

