Cosmetic clinic fined 20,000 baht for over-advertising penis whitening treatment

The Department of Health Services Support has decided to impose a 20,000-baht fine on a cosmetic surgery clinic in Nonthaburi for over-advertising its penis whitening service with the use of laser technology.

A staff of the clinic in question has posted in a Facebook page the penis whitening treatment with the use of laser, claiming that the treatment process does not cause pain and the patients need not have to be admitted for rest and rehabilitation. The post was widely shared and went viral in the social media.

By Thai PBS