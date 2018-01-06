Saturday, January 6, 2018
Mobile charging ban draws flak

Samsung Android mobile phone. Google Play Music
TN News

The Public Health Ministry is facing heavy criticism for banning all staff from charging personal mobile phones at work, part of a long list of prohibitions it says are intended to curb “conflicts of interest”.

The announcement was signed by permanent secretary Jessada Chokdamrongsuk last Friday, the last business day of 2017. It prohibits all 400,000 ministry staff from charging their mobile devices at the office, citing the need to set clear boundaries to prevent conflicts of interest.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

