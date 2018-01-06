Tourism still busy after New Year

THAILAND, 6th January 2018 (NNT) – The tourism industry in Thailand remains bouyant after New Year festivities according to the latest report.

In Ban Muang sub-district of Nong Khai, a large number of tourists are camping out near the Mekong River and enjoying the cool, calm, and misty atmosphere. Crowded places include Phu Huay Isan, Phu Nong, Phu Pha Dak, and Phu Lon where tourists can see the sunrise over a sea of fog.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand