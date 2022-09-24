September 25, 2022

Tropical storm Noru forecast to hit Thailand on Tuesday

1 day ago TN
Clouds over Bangkok

Clouds over Bangkok, approaching storm. Photo: Wikimedia.




Tropical storm Noru, which is located in the Philippine Sea today (Saturday), is expected to hit Vietnam, the Lao PRD and Thailand on Tuesday and Wednesday and bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to northern and north-eastern regions of Thailand, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Moreover, it said that the monsoon trough over the southern part of the northern region, the central plains and southern part of the north-eastern region is forecast to intensify during the same period and this will bring a lot of rain to all parts of Thailand, except the south.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



