September 25, 2022

Central Thailand Provinces Warned of Rising Water

2 days ago TN
Floods in Thailand

Floods in Thailand after heavy rains. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




BANGKOK, Sept 23 (TNA) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation warned people living on the banks of the Chao Phraya River in central plain provinces to beware of rising water levels from Sept 25-27.

The National Water Command said the discharge rate of the Chao Phraya barrage in Chai Nat province will be raised to 2,200-2,300 cubic metres per second due to heavy rain forecast until September 26. As a result, the levels of the Chao Phraya River below the barrage will increase by 30- 50 centimetres.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Thailand condemns meme about selling organs and buying iPhone 14

15 hours ago TN
Clouds over Bangkok

Tropical storm Noru forecast to hit Thailand on Tuesday

1 day ago TN
Hyundai Kona electric car at the 36th Thailand International Motor Expo 2019 at IMPACT Challenger hall in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi

Buyers have ordered 17,068 Electric Vehicles with Tax Incentives

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Chiang Mai old city wall

City wall in Chiang Mai partially collapses after heavy rain

1 hour ago TN
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Thailand condemns meme about selling organs and buying iPhone 14

15 hours ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya

70-year-old Australian man allegedly punched in the face by tourist in Pattaya

1 day ago TN
Clouds over Bangkok

Tropical storm Noru forecast to hit Thailand on Tuesday

1 day ago TN
The Chao Phraya River in Chainat

Flood Warning Issued for Downstream Residents

1 day ago TN