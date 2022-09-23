Central Thailand Provinces Warned of Rising Water









BANGKOK, Sept 23 (TNA) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation warned people living on the banks of the Chao Phraya River in central plain provinces to beware of rising water levels from Sept 25-27.

The National Water Command said the discharge rate of the Chao Phraya barrage in Chai Nat province will be raised to 2,200-2,300 cubic metres per second due to heavy rain forecast until September 26. As a result, the levels of the Chao Phraya River below the barrage will increase by 30- 50 centimetres.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

