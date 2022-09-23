September 25, 2022

Thailand’s Emergency Decree to end on September 30th

2 days ago TN
According to the Thai government preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter

According to the Thai government COVID-19 preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Thailand’s Emergency Decree, invoked since March 24th, 2020 and extended 19 times, as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, will end on September 30th.

As a result, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will be automatically dissolved, said CCSA Spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, adding that all the regulations, announcements and orders issued by the prime minister and the cabinet under the decree will also be revoked.

thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



