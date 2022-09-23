Fishermen rescued after their boat battled with waves near Koh Samui









Two fishermen have been rescued after their boat was being hit by multiple large waves near Samui Island.

Two fishermen were reported missing at night earlier this week near Baan Tai Beach in the Koh Samui district.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





