July 4, 2022

77-year-old Australian man found after going missing while hiking on Koh Larn

2 hours ago TN
Koh Larn Island

Afternoon at Koh Larn Island. Photo: Terry lives in tokyo.




A 77-year-old Australian man was finally found after going missing while hiking on Koh Larn with minor injuries and exhaustion from his ordeal. Almost 100 people reportedly partook in searching for him.

Baan Koh Larn rescuers received a report from the Pattaya Police Station that a 77-year-old Australian tourist, whose name was withheld, went astray near Samae Beach on Koh Larn yesterday, July 3rd. The man reportedly disappeared from his hiking group consisting of 20 people.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

