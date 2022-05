The Srinagarind Dam on the Kwai Yai River in Si Sawat District of Kanchanaburi Province. Photo: Kittipong khunnen. CC BY-SA 3.0.









KANCHANABURI: The search resumed on Monday for a retired serviceman and pilot instructor missing since the boat he was in capsized in the reservoir of Srinakarin Dam in Si Sawat district on Saturday.

The officials identified him as Paithoon Rattanasuwan, 87.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen

BANGKOK POST

