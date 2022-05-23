Chadchart Sittipunt Wins Bangkok Election with Record High Votes
BANGKOK, May 23 (TNA) – Chadchart Sittipunt won the Bangkok gubernatorial election to become the 17th governor of the capital with a record high of over 1.38 million votes.
In the polling, 2,673,696 people of 4,402,948 eligible voters cast their votes, making a 60.73% turnout.
Mr Chadchart, an independent candidate, received 1,386,769 votes, higher than 1,256,349 votes that former Bangkok governor MR Sukhumbhand Paribatra had obtained in his second candidacy in 2013 when the turnout had been 63.98%.
