Chadchart Sittipunt Wins Bangkok Election with Record High Votes









BANGKOK, May 23 (TNA) – Chadchart Sittipunt won the Bangkok gubernatorial election to become the 17th governor of the capital with a record high of over 1.38 million votes.

In the polling, 2,673,696 people of 4,402,948 eligible voters cast their votes, making a 60.73% turnout.

Mr Chadchart, an independent candidate, received 1,386,769 votes, higher than 1,256,349 votes that former Bangkok governor MR Sukhumbhand Paribatra had obtained in his second candidacy in 2013 when the turnout had been 63.98%.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





