May 23, 2022

Chadchart Sittipunt Wins Bangkok Election with Record High Votes

Aerial view of Lumphini Park, Bangkok

Aerial view of Lumphini Park in Bangkok. Photo: Terence Ong.




BANGKOK, May 23 (TNA) – Chadchart Sittipunt won the Bangkok gubernatorial election to become the 17th governor of the capital with a record high of over 1.38 million votes.

In the polling, 2,673,696 people of 4,402,948 eligible voters cast their votes, making a 60.73% turnout.

Mr Chadchart, an independent candidate, received 1,386,769 votes, higher than 1,256,349 votes that former Bangkok governor MR Sukhumbhand Paribatra had obtained in his second candidacy in 2013 when the turnout had been 63.98%.

