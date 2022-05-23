Poramet Ngampichet wins Pattaya mayoral election
Poramet Ngampichet of the Rao Rak Pattaya group is poised to be declared winner of Sunday’s election for Pattaya City mayor, with the unofficial vote count showing he is clearly ahead of the three other candidates.
In the unofficial tally announced by the Pattaya election committee, Mr Poramet came first with 14,349 votes.
Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST
