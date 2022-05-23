May 23, 2022

Poramet Ngampichet wins Pattaya mayoral election

2 hours ago TN
Looking at Jomtien from Bang Suray

Overlooking jomtien from Bang Suray, Pattaya. Photo: Richard Barton / flickr.




Poramet Ngampichet of the Rao Rak Pattaya group is poised to be declared winner of Sunday’s election for Pattaya City mayor, with the unofficial vote count showing he is clearly ahead of the three other candidates.

In the unofficial tally announced by the Pattaya election committee, Mr Poramet came first with 14,349 votes.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST

