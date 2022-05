Chadchart Sittipunt has won the election for Bangkok governor, pending the official announcement from the Election Commission.

“Once the EC makes the announcement, I will be the governor for everyone,” he said in his first press conference since the vote count began at 5pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

