PM Prayut and many politicians cast their votes for the gubernatorial elections
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his family cast their ballots this morning at polling station 13 in Phaya Thai district. In a brief statement to the media, he urged all voters to exercise their voting rights and said he is glad that there is a gubernatorial election after nine years without one.
Former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva arrived at about 9am to cast ballots at the Sawasdee Wittaya School, followed shortly by deputy leader of the Sarng Anakot Thai party, Suranand Vejjajiva and his mother.
By Thai PBS World