Unofficial Results of Bangkok Election to be Released Around 9 PM
BANGKOK (NNT) – Voters cast their ballots at polling booths in 50 districts throughout Bangkok for the Bangkok governor election.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported no major issues surrounding the election for the Bangkok governor and Bangkok councilors. Only some minor offenses were reported, such as ballot tearing and polling booth violations.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
