Sales of Alcoholic Beverages Banned During Bangkok and Pattaya Elections
BANGKOK (NNT) – The sale, purchase and distribution of alcoholic drinks are prohibited from 6 PM today until 6 PM on May 22nd in Bangkok and Pattaya, as voters in both cities head to the polls to elect their next mayor.
According to Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaengek, spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Bureau, election campaigning is also prohibited from 6 PM today until 5 PM on May 22nd and violators can face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
