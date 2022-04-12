Four candidates disqualified in Bangkok governor, city councillor elections
The Bangkok Election Commission has disqualified one Bangkok gubernatorial election candidate and three city councillor candidates after finding that their qualifications do not meet the legal requirements.
Permanent Secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Khachit Chatchavanich, in his capacity as director of local elections in Bangkok, named the four disqualified candidates.
By Thai PBS World