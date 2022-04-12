Isolation Days For High-Risk Covid Exposure To Be Cut To 5 After Songkran









BANGKOK (NNT) – Health authorities have been adjusting service protocols for those infected with COVID-19 so people can adapt ahead of Covid being made an endemic in July. The most recent adjustment comes in the form of reducing the isolation days for high-risk contacts to 5 days.

The adjustment was endorsed at the meeting of the National Communicable Disease Committee, which was presided over by public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The number of isolation days for people who had high-risk contact with the infected will be reduced to 5, from 7 at present. The number of observation days after isolation, however, will increase from 3 to 5. The revised requirement will take effect after the Songkran holidays.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

