Suvarnabhumi airport has added more hotel counters for inbound passengers after reports of chaos in the passenger arrival area.

Airport general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn said nine more counters for hotels had been added on the second floor, reserved for incoming air travellers, taking the total to 17.

Sutthiwit Chaiyutvorakan

BANGKOK POST

