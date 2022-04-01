Thailand drops pre-arrival RT-PCR COVID test for foreign visitors









Travelers to Thailand are exempted as of Friday April 1st from having to submit a RT-PCR COVID test before traveling, although they will still be required to quarantine for at least one night upon arrival, as the country records its highest wave of infections during the pandemic.

The Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing to be dropped immediately. Thailand needs 40% of the pre covid tourists numbers for the sector to survive. 71% of incoming tourists say the process around the PCR test on arrival is cumbersome pic.twitter.com/9eVG6dfXnr — ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) March 30, 2022

Despite the lowering of the pre-travel requirements, which until today required a negative result of less than 72 hours before boarding the plane, people arriving in the country from abroad must still undergo a PCR upon arrival and wait in a hotel for a negative result before being able to leave freely.

In addition, travelers must undergo a rapid ATK test on their fifth day of stay.

This new policy, aimed at reactivating the tourism sector, coincides with the largest wave of contagions since the beginning of the pandemic, although the number of deaths has not increased to the same extent.

มาตรการเข้าประเทศไทย ตั้งแต่วันที่ 1 เม.ย. 2565 ✈️ TEST AND GO (for travellers entering Thailand from 1 April 2022 onwards) ✈️ pic.twitter.com/ktiIVKPDgJ — Royal Thai Embassy – Seoul (@ThailandinROK) April 1, 2022

The Government of Thailand intends to declare COVID-19 as an endemic disease, although it is making slow progress in the reduction of measures and still maintains the obligation to wear masks indoors and outdoors, restricts the hours of sale of alcohol and the closure of nightlife, among other measures.

-Thailand News (TN)

