April 1, 2022

Thailand drops pre-arrival RT-PCR COVID test for foreign visitors

28 mins ago TN
Signs at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan

Signs at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.




Travelers to Thailand are exempted as of Friday April 1st from having to submit a RT-PCR COVID test before traveling, although they will still be required to quarantine for at least one night upon arrival, as the country records its highest wave of infections during the pandemic.

Despite the lowering of the pre-travel requirements, which until today required a negative result of less than 72 hours before boarding the plane, people arriving in the country from abroad must still undergo a PCR upon arrival and wait in a hotel for a negative result before being able to leave freely.

In addition, travelers must undergo a rapid ATK test on their fifth day of stay.

This new policy, aimed at reactivating the tourism sector, coincides with the largest wave of contagions since the beginning of the pandemic, although the number of deaths has not increased to the same extent.

The Government of Thailand intends to declare COVID-19 as an endemic disease, although it is making slow progress in the reduction of measures and still maintains the obligation to wear masks indoors and outdoors, restricts the hours of sale of alcohol and the closure of nightlife, among other measures.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

People on the back of a truck during the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai

New COVID Controls for Songkran Announced

31 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

I’ve done my best, says Prayut

1 day ago TN
Ratchadaphisek Road at Sutthisan Intersection, Bangkok

Candidates flock to register for Bangkok’s gubernatorial election on Thursday

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sriracha FC ad in Sri Racha, Chonburi

Burmese woman rescued by tourists in Sri Racha after attempting to jump into the sea

8 mins ago TN
View of Patong Beach in Phuket

COVID-19 cases declining in Phuket

18 mins ago TN
Padang Besar in Songkhl

Sadao Checkpoint Funded to Connect with Malaysia

23 mins ago TN
Signs at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan

Thailand drops pre-arrival RT-PCR COVID test for foreign visitors

28 mins ago TN
People on the back of a truck during the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai

New COVID Controls for Songkran Announced

31 mins ago TN