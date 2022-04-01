April 1, 2022

Sadao Checkpoint Funded to Connect with Malaysia

18 mins ago TN
Padang Besar in Songkhl

Padang Besar in Sadao District, Songkhla. Photo: Mohigan.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Southern Border Provinces Development Strategy Committee has approved nearly 252 million baht to connect the Sadao checkpoint in Songkhla province with Malaysia.

Deputy Minister of Interior Niphon Bunyamanee announced the approval following a recent meeting of the southern committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Muslim school girls in Yala, Southern Thailand

Policemen killed, 2 wounded in Yala ambush

2 days ago TN
Ao Phang Nga National Park

Iranian tourist missing from rafting tour in Phang Nga found dead

2 days ago TN
Fishing boats in Pran Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan

Thai fishermen held by Myanmar police

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sriracha FC ad in Sri Racha, Chonburi

Burmese woman rescued by tourists in Sri Racha after attempting to jump into the sea

3 mins ago TN
View of Patong Beach in Phuket

COVID-19 cases declining in Phuket

13 mins ago TN
Padang Besar in Songkhl

Sadao Checkpoint Funded to Connect with Malaysia

18 mins ago TN
Signs at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan

Thailand drops pre-arrival RT-PCR COVID test for foreign visitors

23 mins ago TN
People on the back of a truck during the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai

New COVID Controls for Songkran Announced

27 mins ago TN