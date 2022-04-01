Sadao Checkpoint Funded to Connect with Malaysia
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Southern Border Provinces Development Strategy Committee has approved nearly 252 million baht to connect the Sadao checkpoint in Songkhla province with Malaysia.
Deputy Minister of Interior Niphon Bunyamanee announced the approval following a recent meeting of the southern committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
