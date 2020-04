SONGKHLA: Two immigration officers at the border checkpoint in Sadao district were reported to have been infected with Covid-19, putting about 70 others at risk, the provincial communicable disease committee said on Wednesday.

The two new cases, after two weeks with no new infections, brought the provincial tally to 39.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan

BANGKOK POST

