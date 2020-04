PHUKET: The automatic visa extension granted by the Immigration Bureau does apply to all visa types, not just short-term tourist visas, Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Col Nareuwat Putthawiro confirmed to The Phuket News today (Apr 22).

The Cabinet approved the “second automatic visa extension” to all types until July 31 yesterday.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

