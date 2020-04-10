Fri. Apr 10th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

COVID-19: Holders of expired visas allowed to stay until end of April

A bottle of hand sanitizer for passengers to use at Ha Yaek Lat Phrao Station in Bangkok on March 1, 2020 amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak

A bottle of hand sanitizer for passengers to use at Ha Yaek Lat Phrao Station in Bangkok on March 1, 2020 amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.


Foreigners, who are in Thailand based on a visa issued on arrival, the validity of which expires after March 26th, will be allowed to remain in the country until April 30th, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according an announcement issued by Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda yesterday.

Under the same announcement, expatriates with permanent residency, who have left Thailand, will not have their residency cancelled if they do not return to this country within a year of departure, as the Interior Ministry has agreed to extend the period they can stay abroad until the COVID-19 situation in Thailand has improved.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

