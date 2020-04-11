Sun. Apr 12th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Korat interprovincial bus services suspended to tackle COVID-19

1 min read
21 hours ago TN
NCA bus in Ubon Ratchathani

Intercity bus operated by Nakhornchai Air Co in Ubon Ratchathani. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.


NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The Land Transport Department has issued an order to temporarily suspend all interprovincial buses travelling to and from Nakhon Ratchasima with immediate effect as provincial authorities are struggling to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantharanothai, with the approval of the provincial communicable disease panel, asked the Land Transport Department to suspend all public transport services to and from the province to contain the worsening outbreak in the province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

African horse sickness: Horse death toll in Korat rises to 146

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Prisoners escape in Buri Ram jail riot after Coronavirus rumour

2 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Deadly African virus kills 42 racehorses in Korat

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Dozens of people arrested violating Coronavirus emergency decree performing cam shows in Pattaya

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Bodies of missing Kanchanaburi girl students found in Kwai Noi river

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Three Thais returning from Russia transferred to hospitals

15 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Prayut asks public to cancel all Songkran-related activities

21 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close