Korat interprovincial bus services suspended to tackle COVID-19
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The Land Transport Department has issued an order to temporarily suspend all interprovincial buses travelling to and from Nakhon Ratchasima with immediate effect as provincial authorities are struggling to combat the spread of Covid-19.
Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantharanothai, with the approval of the provincial communicable disease panel, asked the Land Transport Department to suspend all public transport services to and from the province to contain the worsening outbreak in the province.
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST