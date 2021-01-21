January 21, 2021

Hundreds tested for Covid-19 in Nakhon Phanom

Crossing Highway 22 from Nakhon Phanom to Udon Thani, and Higway 223 from Sakhon Nakhon to Kalasin

Crossing Highway 22 from Nakhon Phanom to Udon Thani, and Higway 223 from Sakhon Nakhon to Kalasin. Photo: Heinrich Damm.


NAKHON PHANOM: Community testing for Covid-19 was continuing at locked down villages on Thursday after a local food vendor was found to have been infected by visitors from Bangkok over the New Year.

Disease control workers have taken samples for testing from more than 800 people in That Phanom district who had contact with the 51-year-old food vendor, who lives in Ban Nong Kud Khaen village in tambon Phra Klang Thung.

