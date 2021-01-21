Hundreds tested for Covid-19 in Nakhon Phanom





NAKHON PHANOM: Community testing for Covid-19 was continuing at locked down villages on Thursday after a local food vendor was found to have been infected by visitors from Bangkok over the New Year.

Disease control workers have taken samples for testing from more than 800 people in That Phanom district who had contact with the 51-year-old food vendor, who lives in Ban Nong Kud Khaen village in tambon Phra Klang Thung.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pattanapong Sripiachai

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email





