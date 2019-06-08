Man Nabbed for Growing Marijuana in Nakhon Phanom





BANGKOK, June 8 (TNA) – Police in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom have arrested a man for growing marijuana at his home with intent to sell.

The 37-year-old man, identified as Veerachai Somsri was nabbed after he illegally grew marijuana behind a hut in a paddy field in Muang district, police said, adding that they had seized two marijuana trees with the height of almost two metres each and 10 others young trees from his farm.

TNA

