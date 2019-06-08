Sat. Jun 8th, 2019

Man Nabbed for Growing Marijuana in Nakhon Phanom

Police station in Si Songkhram

Police station in Si Songkhram, Nakhon Phanom. Photo: Mattes.


BANGKOK, June 8 (TNA) – Police in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom have arrested a man for growing marijuana at his home with intent to sell.

The 37-year-old man, identified as Veerachai Somsri was nabbed after he illegally grew marijuana behind a hut in a paddy field in Muang district, police said, adding that they had seized two marijuana trees with the height of almost two metres each and 10 others young trees from his farm.

