Wed. Apr 22nd, 2020

Coronavirus: About 10,000 foreigners stranded on Surat Thani islands

Narrow street in Koh Samui

A busy narrow street in Koh Samui. Photo: Martin Wölfle / flickr.


SURAT THANI: About 10,000 foreign tourists were left stranded on three islands of this southern province, including about 5,700 on Koh Samui, when passenger flights were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tikamporn Sutti-udomrat, tourism and sports chief of Surat Thani, said on Wednesday that apart from the 5,700 visitors on Koh Samui, some 3,300 other foreign tourists were on Koh Phangan and about 1,000 on Koh Tao.

