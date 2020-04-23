COVID-19: More Thais Return from Neighbouring Countries As Borders Reopen





BANGKOK, April 22 (TNA) – Hundreds of Thai workers in Malaysia continue to return to Thailand via border checkpoints after the authorities have reopened the border since Saturday.

Thailand closed its land border last month as part of the state of emergency and lockdown orders, causing many Thais stranded in neighboring countries, namely, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia. Last week, the Thai government decided to reopen 23 border crossings to allow Thais to return home beginning on April 18.

