Mon. Mar 23rd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Police closes the border with Malaysia and Myanmar

1 min read
49 mins ago TN
Border sea port in Ranong

Border sea port to Myanmar in Ranong. Photo: Tonbi ko.


BANGKOK, March 23 (TNA) — Police seriously closed the border with Malaysia and Myanmar adjacent to five southern provinces to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, said that from 12am on March 23 immigration police closed southern border crossings in Songkhla, Satun, Yala, Narathiwat, and Ranong provinces. People of all nationalities including Thai were not allowed to cross the border.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Rangers hurt in Narathiwat blast after mosque cleaning

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Several People Injured in Yala Car Bomb

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Full Moon Party Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Huawei Tests Its Own ‘AppSearch’ to Help Users Avoid Turning to Google Play Store

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok residents told not to travel outside the city and to at stay home

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

37 mins ago TN
1 min read

Police closes the border with Malaysia and Myanmar

49 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close