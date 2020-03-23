Police closes the border with Malaysia and Myanmar

Police closes the border with Malaysia and Myanmar1 min read
BANGKOK, March 23 (TNA) — Police seriously closed the border with Malaysia and Myanmar adjacent to five southern provinces to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, said that from 12am on March 23 immigration police closed southern border crossings in Songkhla, Satun, Yala, Narathiwat, and Ranong provinces. People of all nationalities including Thai were not allowed to cross the border.
Full story: mcot.net
TNA