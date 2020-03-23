Mon. Mar 23rd, 2020

Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

PHUKET: Expats living and working in Phuket for years, even more than a decade, are being forced to leave the country because of the Immigration Bureau’s requirement for non-tourist foreigners staying in Thailand to obtain a letter from their embassies requesting the foreigner’s permit-to-stay be extended.

Hundreds of foreigners arrived at the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town this morning (Mar 23) in the hope of extending their stay in the country instead risking contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus by having to travel home or anywhere else to comply with the Thai immigration regulation issued late last week.

